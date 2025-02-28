Jerry Jones cancels his annual Scouting Combine bus visit with reporters

The Scouting Combine has various rituals and routines. One happens when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invites reporters who cover the franchise on board the team’s fancy-schmancy bus.

This year, it’s not happening.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, the session was supposed to happen today. It’s been canceled. The team blamed the move on the fact that Jones “has several team meetings scheduled.”

He isn’t one to hide from media attention. He usually embraces it, under the belief that all publicity is good publicity.

This time around, there will be no publicity at the Scouting Combine. Unless, of course, plans change again.