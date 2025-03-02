Jerry Jones’s Scouting Combine silence sparks plenty of speculation

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to talk about his team, because the more he talks about the Cowboys, the more the media talks about the Cowboys.

That made his decision to not talk at all during the Scouting Combine even more confusing.

Most General Managers speak to reporters from one of the various podiums in Indy. Jones typically holds court on his touring bus. This year, he did neither.

The uncharacteristic silence is prompting plenty of speculation. Some are wondering whether the Cowboys are up to something, and that they’re opting for total secrecy from Jerry in order to keep their plan from inadvertently becoming a bacon bit in his latest batch of word salad.

Beyond Jerry not talking, we’ve heard that the usual Cowboys sources suddenly became more quiet and reserved during their time in Indy.

During a Combine-week visit with our friends at 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, I mentioned there’s been some chatter about the Cowboys checking in with the Titans about the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Although some chose to completely ignore the qualifications to that comment along with the broader context — teams talk all the time to other teams about all sorts of things for all sorts of reasons — that’s the kind of potential move that could explain the sudden decision to zip it.

Especially if, for example, a potential trade package could include a certain high-profile player who’s currently up for a new contract.

There’s no way of knowing what’s going on, because the Cowboys aren’t saying anything. There are no hints. No bread crumbs. No anything, other than the recent vow from Stephen Jones to be “selectively aggressive” in free agency (whatever that means).

There are other possibilities that would explain the secrecy. How about (and this is PURE speculation) a possible straight-up swap of Micah Parsons for Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett? The Cowboys would avoid having to break the bank for Parsons, and Garrett would get a chance to come home to Texas. (Then again, Garrett wants to play for a contender.)

Regardless, the idea that Jerry was too busy to talk to reporters doesn’t hold water in isolation. He hasn’t been too busy before. What’s different about this year?

Which brings us back to d’oh. Maybe Jerry’s too busy because whatever top-secret thing they’re working on is keeping him too busy, making it more important that he not only keep quiet but also stay focused on making sure that whatever they’re working on gets to the finish line.

However it plays out, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of All City DLLS notes that Jones will speak to reporters on Wednesday, during the Zack Martin retirement press conference. Maybe, by then, they’ll have something else to discuss. Or maybe whatever kept Jerry too busy to talk at the Combine didn’t pan out.

Regardless, the situation is unusual. And when unusual things happen, there’s usually a reason for it.