NFL ends season tickets for London games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Starting in 2019 and in every season since then, with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020, the NFL has played two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Starting in 2025, season tickets will not be available for the games.

The league informed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium season-ticket holders of the change in policy on Friday, via email. The message attributes the changes to giving more fans “the opportunity to attend games in London.”

The season-ticket holders will have access to an exclusive presale for the two games to be played in 2025, with the Browns and Jets hosting.

Some season-ticket holders aren’t happy about the move. One season-ticket holder expressed skepticism to PFT regarding the stated purpose of the shift. Whether it’s to increase revenue or to make more tickets available for destination packages from the U.S. for fans of the teams involved in the annual games, the move freezes out those who have been buying tickets to both games, each and every year.

Which doesn’t seem like the ideal way to treat the loyal fans the NFL has cultivated since launching the regular-season international games in 2007.