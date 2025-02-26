NFLPA survey: Dolphins, Vikings again top the player team report card survey

The NFL Players Association released its third annual player team report card for all 32 teams. The survey took a deeper dive into the data this year, with additional questions in certain areas, and it was conducted by a third party, Artemis Strategy Group.

A total of 1,695 players participated, which is 77 percent of the NFLPA’s membership.

The Dolphins and Vikings remained the top-two teams as they have been for all three years of the survey. Miami ranked as the top team overall for the second consecutive year, followed by Minnesota, which was No. 1 in 2023.

“We saw overall improvement across all 32 teams,” NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter said.

The Falcons, who were 25th last year, moved to third after opening a new team training facility. The Raiders were fourth, followed by the Chargers, Texans and 49ers.

The Chargers, who also opened a new team training facility, moved up from 30th in 2024.

The Commanders jumped from 32nd to 11th under owner Josh Harris, who received high scores from his players. Coach Dan Quinn rated as the top head coach ahead of Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

The lowest-rated teams were the Cardinals at 32nd, the Patriots at 31st, the Browns at 30th, the Jets at 29th and the Steelers at 28th.

The entire report card list can be found at NFLPA.com.