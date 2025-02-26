 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_pft_walkerintv_250226.jpg
LB Walker: Parsons feels like an ‘older brother’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_pft_walkerintv_250226.jpg
LB Walker: Parsons feels like an ‘older brother’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA survey: Dolphins, Vikings again top the player team report card survey

  
Published February 26, 2025 11:22 AM

The NFL Players Association released its third annual player team report card for all 32 teams. The survey took a deeper dive into the data this year, with additional questions in certain areas, and it was conducted by a third party, Artemis Strategy Group.

A total of 1,695 players participated, which is 77 percent of the NFLPA’s membership.

The Dolphins and Vikings remained the top-two teams as they have been for all three years of the survey. Miami ranked as the top team overall for the second consecutive year, followed by Minnesota, which was No. 1 in 2023.

“We saw overall improvement across all 32 teams,” NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter said.

The Falcons, who were 25th last year, moved to third after opening a new team training facility. The Raiders were fourth, followed by the Chargers, Texans and 49ers.

The Chargers, who also opened a new team training facility, moved up from 30th in 2024.

The Commanders jumped from 32nd to 11th under owner Josh Harris, who received high scores from his players. Coach Dan Quinn rated as the top head coach ahead of Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

The lowest-rated teams were the Cardinals at 32nd, the Patriots at 31st, the Browns at 30th, the Jets at 29th and the Steelers at 28th.

The entire report card list can be found at NFLPA.com.