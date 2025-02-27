 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:06 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has won everywhere he’s been, but there’s one thing about him that players wish they could change: How he uses their time. Harbaugh loves regaling his players with his idea of colorful lectures, and some players are tuning him out.

The NFL Players Association’s survey asked players on every team how efficient they thought their head coach was with their time, and Chargers players gave Harbaugh the worst rating of any head coach in the league. Harbaugh also ranked 26nd of 32 coaches in how receptive players think he is to their feedback, so good luck to any Chargers players asking Harbaugh to rein in the long speeches.

Former Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham appeared on PFT Live at the Scouting Combine and recounted a time that Harbaugh devoted a long portion of a team meeting to reciting Shakespeare.

“He gets a little quirky after he talks a little while,” Graham said. “He just starts reading some Shakespeare stuff for 20 minutes, just rambling on, he memorized the whole St. Crispin’s speech, just kind of rambled on for almost 20 minutes. It was a little weird, but it’s cool that he does that type of stuff. He’s a different coach, but I like him a lot.”

If Harbaugh wants to improve his rating among players, he could stand to cut the meetings a little shorter, and leave the St. Crispin’s Day speech from Henry V to Kenneth Branagh.