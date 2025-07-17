Von Miller lands with the Commanders

The MVP of Super Bowl 50 has a new team.

Per multiple reports — and as announced by the player himself on social media — Von Miller has agreed to terms with the Commanders.

The second overall pick in the 2011 draft, Millers has played for the Broncos, Rams, and Bills.

During the 2021 season, Denver traded Miller to the Rams. He capped the season with his second Super Bowl win. In the offseason, he signed with the Bills.

Miller had six sacks in 2024 and none in 2023. For his career, he has 129.5. That’s 25th on the all-time list.

Terms of the deal have not been leaked. Which often means there’s nothing regarding the deal about which the player or his agents should be bragging.

Regardless, the deal will at some point become known. We’ll break it down here when it does.