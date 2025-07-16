Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz on Tre Harris: Practice is vital, hope he signs soon

Wide receiver Tre Harris is one of 30 unsigned second-round picks and Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz didn’t have much of an update as to when the rookie will be joining the team at training camp.

The two second-round picks that signed with their teams — the 33rd and 34th overall picks — received fully guaranteed deals and Harris became the first unsigned rookie not to report to camp when the Chargers opened up this week. Hortiz did not touch on where negotiations with the 55th overall pick stand, but said “it’s just somebody’s got to sign and all of a sudden you have the layers” needed for the rest of the round to get their deals done.

“I wish I could put a crystal ball in it, I hope it’s done soon, I hope he gets out here and practices,” Hortiz said, via the team’s website. “Practice is vital for everybody, not just him, everybody. There’s a reason we come to camp, you want to hit the ground running Week 1. Every day missed affects everyone differently, but certainly you want guys out here practicing so hopefully we have him out here soon.”

Harris is bidding for playing time in a wide receiving corps that also includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Mike Williams, but his push will remain on hold until something happens to move things along on the contract front.