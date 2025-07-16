Cam Heyward: T.J. Watt needs to get paid, finish his career as a one-helmet guy

T.J. Watt does not have a contract extension yet.

The last time the Steelers edge rusher was unhappy with his deal — in 2021 — he did not participate in practice to avoid injury. Watt ended up signing a four-year, $112 million extension three days before the start of the season.

This time, talks are dragging out, too, though Watt is expected to get a deal that will hope the $40 million annual average of Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Teammate Cam Heyward weighed in on Watt’s contract situation during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Man, that’s my brother. I want that dude to get paid what he deserves,” Heyward said. “That dude is one of the most fierce and best players in our league and he’s respected throughout the league. . . . I’ve had the best time being able to play with him, and I hope this year is not the last time we play together because that dude, that’s my running mate. We’ve created a lot of havoc together, and I just want to see that guy continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and be a one-helmet guy.”

The Steelers reportedly have done their “due diligence” by inquiring as to Watt’s trade value.

“I’m going up to [Steelers General Manager] Omar [Khan] and I’m telling him, ‘That’s not happening,’” Heyward said. “If there’s even a trade that gets up there, I don’t think it helps our team to trade a guy like that.”

Watt, 30, led the league in sacks three of the previous five seasons, including matching the NFL’s all-time single-season record (22.5) in 2021. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro.