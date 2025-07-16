 Skip navigation
Rashawn Slater reports to training camp as contract talks continue

  
Published July 16, 2025 05:25 PM

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater reported to training camp Wednesday despite not having a contract extension.

General Manager Joe Hortiz said contract talks continue.

Having good conversations,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team website. “I talked with Pat [Collins] yesterday, his agent, talked with him today. We’re working through it.

“Like any high-level negotiation contract — I’ve seen plenty of them done in Baltimore and been involved in discussions internally — they just take time. Every conversation has been great. Both sides we’re making progress and feel good about it. Feel good about the progress we’re making.”

Slater is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to make $19.040 million on the fifth-year option.

He missed some of the voluntary offseason work but said at the mandatory minicamp last month that he had “no concern about it at all.”

The Chargers begin practice Thursday, prompting a question about whether Slater will participate or hold-in.

“I can’t speak for him; I don’t want to speak for him,” Hortiz said. “But, yeah, we’re expecting him to practice.”

Slater has become one of the best players at his position since the Chargers took him 13th overall in 2021.He has made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons, including in 2024.