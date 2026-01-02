 Skip navigation
Josh Allen to practice Friday, “good to go” for Sunday

  
Published January 2, 2026 11:48 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t practice the last two days, but head coach Sean McDermott said that’s going to change on Friday.

McDermott said on WGR 550 that Allen will take part in the team’s final practice session of the week. McDermott also said that Allen is “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Jets despite the foot injury he’s been dealing with the last couple of weeks.

McDermott did not say how much Allen would play, so it may just be a cameo appearance in the final regular season game to be played at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills will not have linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) or safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) this weekend. All three were ruled out by McDermott.