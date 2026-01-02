What does Troy Aikman’s Miami role mean for Mike McDaniel?

The New Year’s Day coordinated leak of Troy Aikman’s new role with the Dolphins made plenty of waves. But not as many as would have been made if the scoop hadn’t been handed simultaneously to ESPN and NFL Network in the late afternoon of a slow NFL news day.

There are still questions that need to be pondered before the next wave of bright, shiny NFL objects nudges us toward the next big story.

Here’s one: What will this new arrangement mean for coach Mike McDaniel?

Remember when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said McDaniel is likely to be safe and Adam Schefter of ESPN (Aikman’s primary employer) said it’s not yet resolved? Aikman may have a role in the resolution of McDaniel’s future.

While Aikman ostensibly has been retained to help with the hiring of a new General Manager, Aikman’s opinions about McDaniel undoubtedly will resonate with owner Stephen Ross. And Aikman’s views on McDaniel will potentially influence Aikman’s ultimate advice as to whether the Dolphins should hire a G.M. who is likely to run it back with McDaniel, or a G.M. who isn’t.

Aikman’s full and complete views on McDaniel have not been articulated publicly. When we last heard from Aikman on the Dolphins, however, he was heavily criticizing McDaniel’s fourth-quarter strategy against the Steelers.

Down 28-3 with 13:01 to play in the Week 15 Monday night game, the Dolphins initially lollygagged their way through a 10-minute stretch that saw the 25-point margin cut to 13, with a pair of touchdowns and failed two-point conversion attempts. Then, in the closing minutes, the Dolphins started trying to work the clock while still down two scores.

Said Aikman during Pittsburgh’s next drive after the Dolphins cut the score to 28-15, via AwfulAnnouncing.com: “I’m flabbergasted by what we’ve witnessed here in this fourth quarter with the Dolphins. And now they want to call timeouts. It just is about as ridiculous a fourth quarter as I’ve seen in a long time.”

“This is just a bizarre last few series,” Aikman later said. “They don’t go hurry-up. Now they’re going hurry-up and calling timeouts. It’s just, it’s hard to understand exactly what the philosophy or what they’re trying to do.”

That’s the same guy to whom Ross will be entrusting the process of picking McDaniel’s next boss. Which could mean that he’ll be onto his next job, not long after the 2025 season ends.