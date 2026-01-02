Jets name receiver and returner Isaiah Williams their team MVP

Jets receiver and returner Isaiah Williams has accomplished a rare feat: He has been named Most Valuable Player of a team that cut him during the season.

Williams was released by the Jets after a bad game in September, but he re-signed to the practice squad, then was brought back to the active roster, and became one of their biggest playmakers the rest of the season. As a result, his teammates have selected him as the Jets’ Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player.

Williams reflected during the Jets’ bye week on what a journey it’s been.

“I didn’t think I was going to get another opportunity this year, if I’m being honest,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “My biggest thing was I’m going to come back to the practice squad, work my tail off, get better every single day, make my teammates better in every aspect. And when I do get my opportunity — if I do get another opportunity — I’m going to make the most of it.”

Williams has averaged 14.1 yards per punt return this season and leads the NFL with two punt return touchdowns. He also has averaged 30.2 yards per kickoff return this season. And in recent weeks he’s getting more involved in the offense, with 21 catches for 169 yards plus three carries for 34 yards.

It took Williams some time, but he has shown he belongs. And his teammates have shown how much they appreciate what he did this year.