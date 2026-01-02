 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
nbc_pft_seahawks49ers_260102.jpg
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
nbc_pft_seahawks49ers_260102.jpg
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets name receiver and returner Isaiah Williams their team MVP

  
Published January 2, 2026 10:00 AM

Jets receiver and returner Isaiah Williams has accomplished a rare feat: He has been named Most Valuable Player of a team that cut him during the season.

Williams was released by the Jets after a bad game in September, but he re-signed to the practice squad, then was brought back to the active roster, and became one of their biggest playmakers the rest of the season. As a result, his teammates have selected him as the Jets’ Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player.

Williams reflected during the Jets’ bye week on what a journey it’s been.

I didn’t think I was going to get another opportunity this year, if I’m being honest,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “My biggest thing was I’m going to come back to the practice squad, work my tail off, get better every single day, make my teammates better in every aspect. And when I do get my opportunity — if I do get another opportunity — I’m going to make the most of it.”

Williams has averaged 14.1 yards per punt return this season and leads the NFL with two punt return touchdowns. He also has averaged 30.2 yards per kickoff return this season. And in recent weeks he’s getting more involved in the offense, with 21 catches for 169 yards plus three carries for 34 yards.

It took Williams some time, but he has shown he belongs. And his teammates have shown how much they appreciate what he did this year.