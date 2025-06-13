Rashawn Slater has no concerns about his contract heading into final year of rookie deal

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and when he sat out some voluntary offseason work it led to talk that he was unhappy with the status of negotiations toward an extension. But Slater showed up to mandatory minicamp and said everything is fine between him and the team on the contract front.

“I have no concern about it at all,” Slater said, via TheAthletic.com. “Realistically speaking, I’ve known for a long time this is how these things go. It’s not something that bothers me. It’s just the business of football.”

Slater says he’s focusing on football, letting his agent focus on the contract, and believes a deal will get done this summer.

“That’s really kind of been my thing since Day 1,” Slater said. “My agent has been handling all [the contract negotiations] for me, so it’s been pretty low stress. I’m not really super concerned about it. Just prioritizing getting right and trying to be the best player I can be.”

The Chargers view Slater as the right man to protect Justin Herbert’s blind side for years to come, and so it would be surprising if they don’t lock him up for the long run. Slater thinks it’s going to get done.