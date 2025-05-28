 Skip navigation
Rashawn Slater missed Chargers’ first OTA of the offseason

  
Published May 28, 2025 06:16 AM

The Chargers have started talks about a new contract with left tackle Rashawn Slater, but it doesn’t look like things are progressing as quickly as Slater would like them to move.

Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com noted that Slater was not in attendance for the first OTA of the offseason on Tuesday. It was a voluntary workout, but Slater has not missed OTAs in the past and the change in approach is likely tied to the contract situation.

Slater is heading into the final year of his rookie deal after the Chargers exercised their option for a fifth season. He is due to make $19.04 million under the terms of that deal.

The Chargers start their three-day mandatory minicamp on June 10. Missing that would subject Slater to fines and it would make Slater’s contract a point of interest for the break leading into training camp.