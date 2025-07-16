 Skip navigation
Following fireworks mishap, Najee Harris will open training camp on non-football injury list

  
Published July 16, 2025 04:50 PM

When agent Doug Hendrickson said last week that Chargers running back Najee Harris had sustained a “superficial eye injury” during a “fireworks mishap” at a July 4 event, one implication became clear: If the injury was nothing at all, Harris would pass the physical at the outset of camp.

Harris will not be passing the physical.

Via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz said Wednesday that Harris remains in the Bay Area with doctors, and that he’ll report to training camp later today.

Hortiz added that the Chargers haven’t inspected the injury, and that the plan is for Harris to begin training camp on the non-football injury list.

Hendrickson’s statement added that Harris “is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.” With the season still more than seven weeks away, it’s possible that Harris will be ready for Week 1 — but that he will miss a significant chunk of training camp.