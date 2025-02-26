Kevin Stefanski receives “C” grade on NFLPA report card

The NFLPA’s annual report cards were released on Wednesday and Kevin Stefanski did not receive a good grade for his work as Browns head coach.

Stefanski was one of three coaches to receive a C in the category. That’s down from his B- grade in 2024.

The other two coaches to receive a C in 2024 — Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus — were both fired.

The NFLPA reported 67 percent of Browns players said Stefanski is efferent with their time, which ranked No. 29 of 32. Stefanski was also rated as moderately receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, which placed him at No. 30 of 32 head coaches.

“We look at things every year,” Stefanski said when asked about his grade and what changes he might make. “I ask the players to get better year-to-year, I certainly hope we’re getting better year-to-year. What we do in the offseason is [go] in search of best practices, if you will. So you’re always open to doing things that are better for the football team.”

Stefanski is the Browns’ longest-tenured head coach since the club returned to the league in 1999. He’s the only Cleveland coach to last five seasons in the role, let alone six — as he’s entering now. A two-time AP coach of the year, he’s accumulated a 40-44 regular-season record with a 1-2 postseason record in five seasons.