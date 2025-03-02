 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel

March 1, 2025 08:10 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Commanders reportedly agreeing to trade for Deebo Samuel from the 49ers, a "calculated risk" for Washington and an acknowledgement from San Francisco that the WR's time there had run its course.
Up Next
nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
5:25
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
Now Playing
canadiananthem.jpg
6:10
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_250221.jpg
10:44
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
6:41
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
4:15
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_zachmartin_250221.jpg
1:59
Cowboys ‘rock of offensive line’ Martin retires
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jamescook_250221.jpg
4:33
Cook wants new contract to be ‘what I deserve’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
5:25
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
11:00
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
8:00
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
Now Playing