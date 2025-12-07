How can CFP improve selection process?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How can CFP improve selection process?
December 7, 2025 03:26 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry brainstorm some ways that the College Football Playoff can create better brackets based on their frustrations from this season.
Related Videos
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
10:44
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
05:02
Miami shockingly leaps Notre Dame in CFP ranking
03:57
What’s the CFP future for Group of 5 teams?
11:18
Did Alabama deserve College Football Playoff spot?
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
02:27
American Conference Championship is ‘exciting’
03:15
Auerbach: Virginia beats Duke and it isn’t close
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
07:39
Auerbach: Kiffin left Ole Miss in ugliest way
08:33
What Sitake choosing BYU means for Penn State
06:55
Perry: Bloated conferences not good for CFP
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
07:26
ACC throws CFP field into further chaos
01:23
Riley: ‘Future is really, really bright at USC’
07:24
Highlights: USC dominates 2nd half vs. UCLA
04:34
Previewing Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 championship games
04:03
Texas’ win over Texas A&M has major ramifications
Latest Clips
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
03:35
Stolz wins 500m gold, sets third track record
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
02:52
U.S. trio dashes to men’s team sprint silver
09:19
Manganello finds extra gear for mass start silver
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
05:14
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue