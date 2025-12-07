 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic

December 7, 2025 02:50 PM
Watch highlights of the New York Knicks home victory over the Orlando Magic Sunday afternoon, led by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

rockets_mavericks_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
bucks_pistons_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_nba_pordet_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
nbc_nba_phxhou_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
nbc_nba_phimil_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_mavericksthunder_251205.jpg
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks

nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
nbc_pl_fulcppostgame_251207.jpg
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
oly_ssm500_jordanstolzV2_251207.jpg
03:35
Stolz wins 500m gold, sets third track record
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
oly_ssmtp_mensteamsprint_251207.jpg
02:52
U.S. trio dashes to men’s team sprint silver
oly_sswms_womensmassstart_251207.jpg
09:19
Manganello finds extra gear for mass start silver
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_australianopen_251207.jpg
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhu_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_bhawhupostgame_251207.jpg
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251207.jpg
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251207.jpg
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_owenintvonsalah_251207.jpg
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251207.jpg
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
nbc_pl_salahintv_251207.jpg
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_chk_wiscvsnd_251206.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
GL_champ_raw.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
nbc_cbb_olemissstjohns_251206.jpg
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
pitino_thumb.jpg
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3