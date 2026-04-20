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World Sportsperson of Year with Disability: Araujo

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Lightning must overcome home playoff woes or they won’t survive opening round against Montreal
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Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Chloe Kim lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 20

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Comăneci presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
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Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year
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World Sportsperson of Year with Disability: Araujo

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Sabalenka claims Sportswoman of the Year Award

April 20, 2026 03:47 PM
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was "emotional" and "speechless" after being named the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

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08:36
Comăneci presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
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Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year
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World Sportsperson of Year with Disability: Araujo
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Brown trade to Patriots the ‘most likely outcome’
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