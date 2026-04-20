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Why did things break down between Lawrence, NYG?

April 20, 2026 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back to Carl Banks’ criticisms of Dexter Lawrence last season and discuss how things broke down between the star defensive tackle and the New York Giants.

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