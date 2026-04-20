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Women's Tour de France
A first for the 2027 women’s Tour de France: A team time trial through London
Mick Abel
Twins’ Mick Abel lands on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation
ellypowerrankings.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: NL Central teams climbing, Mets and Royals crashing
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

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Stowers ‘looked pretty good’ in season debut
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Jackson ‘worthy of being added’ in fantasy leagues
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Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out?

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Watch Now

Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out

April 20, 2026 01:58 PM
Eric Samulski dives into how the Phillies will approach replacing closer Jhoan Duran while on the 15-day IL with an oblique strain, pointing out Brad Keller is most likely to take his place.

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