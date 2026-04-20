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Associated Press
,
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Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Chloe Kim lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners
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,
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Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year
April 20, 2026 03:47 PM
After being named the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year, snowboarder Chloe Kim said she is "honored" to receive the award for the third time.
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