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Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out
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Jackson ‘worthy of being added’ in fantasy leagues

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Can Raptors find any defensive answers vs. Cavs?

April 20, 2026 11:42 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick don't see any reason why Game 2 between the Raptors and Cavs should be much different from Game 1's shootout.

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