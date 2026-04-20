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Associated Press
,
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Twins’ Mick Abel lands on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation
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,
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,
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Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out?
April 20, 2026 01:22 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to Cubs closer Daniel Palencia being placed on the 15-day IL with an oblique injury and analyzes who Chicago could send to the mound in his absence.
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