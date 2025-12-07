 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Georgia, Ohio State in final rankings before playoff
Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Georgia, Ohio State in final rankings before playoff
Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round

December 7, 2025 12:11 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Crown Australian Open at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhu_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_bhawhupostgame_251207.jpg
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251207.jpg
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251207.jpg
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_owenintvonsalah_251207.jpg
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251207.jpg
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
nbc_pl_salahintv_251207.jpg
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_chk_wiscvsnd_251206.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
rockets_mavericks_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
GL_champ_raw.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
nbc_cbb_olemissstjohns_251206.jpg
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
bucks_pistons_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
pitino_thumb.jpg
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_pl_plupdate_251206.jpg
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open