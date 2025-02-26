 Skip navigation
Brad Holmes says Lions “probably not” able to add a star pass rusher

  
Published February 26, 2025 08:30 AM

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has spoken to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett about the possibility of playing together, but it sounds like it will remain something to think about rather than something we will see on the field in 2025.

During his press conference at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes didn’t speak specifically about trading for Garrett but did say edge rusher is a “premium position” and that the Lions are “probably not” in position to add a star one to the roster in the immediate future.

“Those guys are hard to acquire and it’s hard to keep ‘em financially,” Holmes said. “Again, we have one that’s due for an extension and we’ve already gotten to the plannings stages about him already. So, when you talk about adding another one, it’s like, well, can you financially add another one? Because you want to add the other one on top of everything else that you have, and that makes it tough.”

Holmes has landed a number of key contributors through the draft in recent years and Hutchinson is one of several players in line for new deals. That limits the resources available for big swings on veterans from other teams and it makes it all the more vital that the Lions continue to make the right moves on draft day.