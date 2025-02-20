Aidan Hutchinson: Myles Garrett and I have talked about what could be

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request has sparked a lot of conversations around the league, including one between Garrett and another heralded pass rusher.

Lions star Aidan Hutchinson was a guest on The Squeeze podcast and he was asked about any offseason moves that he thinks the Lions should make. Hutchinson said that he and Garrett were both at the NFL Honors show ahead of the Super Bowl and had a chance to chat about forming a “deadly” combination.

“We were just talking about what could be,” Hutchinson said. “And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line. And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

Garrett said his goal in leaving Cleveland is to land with a contender and the Lions certainly fit the bill on that front, but other teams do as well and the coming weeks should bring more clarity about who is going to make the biggest push for the disgruntled pass rusher.