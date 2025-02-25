Andrew Berry: Travis Hunter can play both ways, but we see him as a receiver first

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could see the team be squarely in position to land 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

If the Browns do bring Hunter in this spring, General Manager Andrew Berry plans for Cleveland to use him primarily as a receiver.

“Well, I’d say this, in terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver? The answer is yes,” Berry said. “So, he can play both and I think that’s what makes him special.

“We would see him as a receiver primarily first, but I think part of, again, what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level.”

Why primarily a receiver?

“I mean, honestly, I would say this, it’s six, one way half dozen another — he can play both,” Berry said. “I do think that there’s just an element where his superpower, his superpower, they’re really his ball skills and that’s a position where you can use it a hundred times during the season versus maybe 30 on the high end.

“But look, we’ll have our coaches and scouts fight it out in terms of where he should be on the board, but any team he goes to would be happy to have him.”

Hunter played over 700 snaps on both offense and defense in 2024, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards. He also scored 16 touchdowns. He then had four interceptions on defense.