Brian Daboll is expected to interview for Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy

Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll could wind up with another job in the NFC East.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Daboll is expected to interview with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Daboll has interviewed for the Titans’ head coaching job and Saturday brought word that he’s expected to meet with the Chargers about their offensive coordinator job.

Daboll coached the Giants for three-plus seasons before being fired during the 2025 season. Running back Saquon Barkley was on the Giants’ roster for the first two of those seasons, but he left for the Eagles as a free agent in 2024 and helped Philly win a Super Bowl.

That result was not warmly received by Giants fans and one imagines that they’d feel similarly if Daboll joins the Eagles and helps their offense improve on their 2025 performance.