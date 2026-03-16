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Panthers agree to re-sign P Sam Martin

  
Published March 16, 2026 05:05 PM

The Panthers are holding onto their punter.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms on a new deal with Sam Martin. It’s a two-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Martin signed a one-year deal with the team as a free agent last offseason and handled the punting and holding duties in every game for the NFC South champs. Martin had an average of 40.5 net yards per punt in 2025.

Martin played for Buffalo, Denver and Detroit before heading to the Panthers. His career average is 41 net yards per kick over 13 NFL seasons.

The Panthers are also set to have kicker Ryan Fitzpatrick and long snapper J.J. Jansen back for the 2026 campaign.