 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns complete second interview with Todd Monken

  
Published January 21, 2026 06:58 AM

The Browns lost a head coaching candidate on Tuesday, but they also completed a second interview with another one.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken joined Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as candidates who have had multiple meetings with the team. The interview came on the same day that Mike McDaniel dropped out of consideration for the job in order to become the offensive coordinator for the Chargers.

Monken is also believed to be the top candidate to be the Giants’ offensive coordinator. He was on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore for the last three seasons, so the fit would be an obvious one if he does not land the job in Cleveland.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are also scheduled to interview with the Browns this week. Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is also on the second interview list, but cannot meet with the team before the NFC Championship Game.