Dolphins GM wants to build a team that can win outdoors in New England, Buffalo, New York

New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is leaving Green Bay for Miami, but he’s not done thinking about playing football in the cold.

Sullivan said in a video distributed by the Dolphins that he wants his team to be able to win in any elements, noting that all three division rivals play in the Northeast.

“Our division runs through Buffalo and New England and New York, cold-weather places,” Sullivan said. “There’s a saying in our business, fast gets slow but big doesn’t get small. We’re not going to sacrifice speed and explosion and skill for a bunch of big stiff guys, but we’re going to have substance to us at all levels of our team. At corner, at receiver, at running back, and certainly up front. It starts with the quarterback, and then we’ll build this team from the inside out. We’ve got to be dominant on the offensive line, dominant on the defensive line.”

The Dolphins weren’t very good on the road in 2025, but they weren’t particularly good at home either, going 4-4 in Miami. Sullivan has a big job ahead of him, building a team that can win in cold weather, warm weather, or any weather.