Falcons announce hiring of Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

  
Published January 20, 2026 11:19 AM

Bill Callahan will once again work with Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that Callahan is joining Stefanski’s staff as offensive line coach.

The move was expected after Stefanski agreed to become the club’s head coach over the weekend. Callahan worked as Stefanski’s offensive line coach for the Browns from 2020-2023. Cleveland let Callahan out of his contract to work for his son, Brian, with the Titans.

When Brian Callahan was fired midway through the 2025 season, Bill Callahan also departed the franchise.

Bill Callahan led the Raiders to their last Super Bowl appearance to cap the 2002 season as their head coach. He’s also worked for the Eagles, Jets, Cowboys, and Washington in his long career.