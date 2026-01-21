 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Vikings quietly moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kuper

  
Published January 21, 2026 09:40 AM

While the status of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores remains unresolved, Minnesota has quietly made a key change to another portion of its coaching staff.

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, offensive line coach Chris Kuper is out after four years in the position.

As explained by Lewis, Kuper’s contract expired — and the Vikings opted not to renew it. And for good reason. The line has been a constant liability during Kevin O’Connell’s time with the team.

Kuper was part of O’Connell’s initial staff. Now, O’Connell will need to find someone else to teach and lead the five players responsible for buying time for the quarterbacks and opening holes in the running game.

Of course, it’s possible that the team hasn’t done an ideal job of acquiring capable linemen. For now, however, the unit’s coach is the one who has shouldered the blame through a low-key firing.