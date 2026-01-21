Vikings quietly moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kuper

While the status of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores remains unresolved, Minnesota has quietly made a key change to another portion of its coaching staff.

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, offensive line coach Chris Kuper is out after four years in the position.

As explained by Lewis, Kuper’s contract expired — and the Vikings opted not to renew it. And for good reason. The line has been a constant liability during Kevin O’Connell’s time with the team.

Kuper was part of O’Connell’s initial staff. Now, O’Connell will need to find someone else to teach and lead the five players responsible for buying time for the quarterbacks and opening holes in the running game.

Of course, it’s possible that the team hasn’t done an ideal job of acquiring capable linemen. For now, however, the unit’s coach is the one who has shouldered the blame through a low-key firing.