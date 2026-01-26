 Skip navigation
Falcons hire Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2026 10:57 AM

The Falcons have hired a special teams coordinator.

Atlanta announced on Monday that Craig Aukerman has joined the franchise in the role.

Auckerman, 49, held the same role with the Dolphins in 2025. He was Tennessee’s special teams coordinator from 2018-2023 after working as the club’s assistant special teams coach in 2017.

Before that, he was the Chargers’ special teams coordinator in 2016.

The Falcons have now retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator and added Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first staff with the club.