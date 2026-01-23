 Skip navigation
Report: John Harbaugh is expected to retain two assistants from previous Giants staff

  
Published January 23, 2026 12:22 PM

John Harbaugh got to work on building his first Giants coaching staff this week and it will reportedly only include a couple of holdovers from the previous one.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that Harbaugh is expected to retain outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and tight ends coach Tim Kelly. There was word earlier this week about several coaches who have been told they will not be asked back, but the Giants have not made any official announcements at this point.

Bullen joined the Giants’ staff in 2024 and finished out the 2025 season as the interim defensive coordinator after the team fired Shane Bowen.

Kelly was also hired in 2024. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Titans and the Texans.