Josh Allen had foot surgery, but should be fine for offseason program

Josh Allen has undergone foot surgery, but should be just fine by the time the offseason program begins.

Allen told reporters in a Thursday press conference that he had his fifth metatarsal repaired in his right foot. Allen had been dealing with a foot issue for a while, but said he re-aggravated it during Buffalo’s Week 16 victory over Cleveland.

“I had a broken bone — little broken bone in there,” Allen said. “So they went, took it out, cleaned it up. Obviously, not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks. But, again, gameday different story — just being able to put that to the side and just go out there and play football.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the usual recovery timeline for this type of injury is eight-to-10 weeks.

If Buffalo’s season had not ended already, it stands to reason Allen wouldn’t have had surgery already. But Allen also insisted that he’d find a way to be on the field if it had been necessary.

“I’m not even lying, if we had a game this week, I would figure it out to play the game,” Allen said. “It’s a little painful right now. But it wasn’t a crazy surgery. So, not too long. OTAs, I’ll be back and it shouldn’t hinder anything.”

Allen finished the regular season having completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 579 yards with 14 TDs.

In the postseason, Allen completed 71.6 percent of his throws for 556 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in two games. While he rushed for 99 yards with two TDs, he also had three fumbles.