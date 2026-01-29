Joe Brady: I didn’t take this job to shy away from expectations

Joe Brady has been with the Bills since 2022, making him a part of the team’s postseason struggles over the last few years.

But as he now moves to head coach, Brady isn’t envisioning the Bills taking any sort of step back in 2026. And he’s prepared to handle that pressure.

“I didn’t take this job to shy away from expectations,” Brady said in his introductory press conference on Thursday. “I sure as hell did not do that.

“I’m embracing it. I’m understanding it. And I’m meeting it full on. I know what I signed up for and we’re going to embrace it because no one rises to low expectations. I want what this city wants. I want what Mr. [Terry] Pegula deserves.”

That means Brady is going to have to help the Bills get past their proverbial playoff wall, which Pegula mentioned after firing former head coach Sean McDermott earlier this month.

It’s a challenging job, and Brady noted that he’ll make mistakes at points. But the continuity within the building should help Brady as he tries to get the Bills to their elusive first Super Bowl appearance in the Josh Allen era.