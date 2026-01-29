Josh Allen: I’m not going to give up on Keon Coleman

Wide receiver Keon Coleman became an unexpected focal point of Bills owner Terry Pegula’s press conference to discuss the firing of former head coach Sean McDermott last week.

Pegula jumped in to answer a question about whether the team has done enough to fortify the wide receiver position under General Manager Brandon Beane and said that Beane was a “team player” when the Bills selected Coleman at the top of the second round in 2024. Pegula said “the coaching staff pushed” to draft Coleman, whose first two seasons brought inconsistent production and off-field issues that led to multiple benchings.

The answer fostered speculation that Coleman will not be back with the Bills in 2026 and quarterback Josh Allen was asked at his Thursday press conference if he thinks the wideout can still succeed in Buffalo.

“He will come back from that,” Allen said. “I’m not going to give up on ‘0.’ He’s got too much ability. I will not give up on him. We’re going to work tirelessly, him and me, as well as everybody else in this building to make sure that whenever we step foot on the field that we’re going to find ways to win football games and he’s going to be a part of that.”

Coleman blossoming into the kind of player the Bills hoped to land a couple of years ago would be a positive step for the Buffalo offense, but the offseason will have to play out before we know just who Allen will be throwing to in Joe Brady’s first year as the team’s head coach.