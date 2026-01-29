 Skip navigation
Jesse Minter will call defensive plays for the Ravens

  
Published January 29, 2026 01:32 PM

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter called the defensive plays for the Chargers the last two seasons and he won’t be giving up that responsibility in his new job.

Minter held his first press conference since getting hired in Baltimore on Thursday and said that the team is closing in on coordinator hires that will help shape his coaching staff. The eventual defensive coordinator will not be charged with calling the plays, however.

“I do plan on calling the defense,” Minter said. “I think that’s a strength of mine. I think that’s one of the reasons I’m sitting here.”

Minter said that his leadership ability is another one of the reasons he landed the job and that he feels he has a “really good process” for making sure that he will be managing the whole team while also making the defensive calls. The eventual hire at offensive coordinator will play a significant role in any process that Minter puts in place and there will be plenty of interest in the direction the Ravens go on that front.