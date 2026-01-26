Eagles interview Frank Smith for offensive coordinator
Published January 26, 2026 09:44 AM
The Eagles have spoken to another candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
According to a report from NFL Media, Philadelphia has interviewed Frank Smith for the position.
Smith, 44, spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins as their offensive coordinator. He did not call plays, with former head coach Mike McDaniel handling that responsibility.
Smith has also spent time with the Saints, Bears, Raiders, and Chargers in his time coaching in the league since 2010.