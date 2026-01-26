 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Eagles interview Frank Smith for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2026 09:44 AM

The Eagles have spoken to another candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to a report from NFL Media, Philadelphia has interviewed Frank Smith for the position.

Smith, 44, spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins as their offensive coordinator. He did not call plays, with former head coach Mike McDaniel handling that responsibility.

Smith has also spent time with the Saints, Bears, Raiders, and Chargers in his time coaching in the league since 2010.