kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Chargers announce hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2026 12:23 PM

The Chargers have made it official: Mike McDaniel is their new offensive coordinator.

While McDaniel has been expected to become Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator since the middle of last week, the team had yet to confirm the news as McDaniel was still up for head coaching jobs.

But after withdrawing from consideration for Buffalo’s job, it became clear that McDaniel was going to put pen to paper with the Chargers.

McDaniel, 42, had been head coach of the Dolphins, accumulating a 35-33 regular-season record with an 0-2 postseason record before he was fired earlier this month.

While Miami finished at No. 1 in yards and No. 2 in points scored in 2023, the club fell to No. 26 and No. 25 in those same categories in 2025.

After working with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft in Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel will now call plays for the No. 6 overall pick of that same draft, Justin Herbert.