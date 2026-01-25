 Skip navigation
Giants interviewed Robert Prince for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2026 09:07 AM

Reports have indicated that the Giants would like to have Todd Monken join John Harbaugh’s staff as their offensive coordinator, but he is still in the running for the Browns’ head coaching job and the team is meeting with other candidates.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants interviewed Robert Prince for the job on Friday. Prince spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach.

Prince has also coached wide receivers for the Cowboys, Texans, Lions, and Seahawks. He’s never been a coordinator at the NFL level, but did have that role at Boise State.

There was word this week that Harbaugh will retain two members of last year’s Giants staff. Monken is one of several of his Ravens assistants that are expected to be in mix for jobs with Harbaugh’s new club.