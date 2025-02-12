 Skip navigation
Anthony Bourdon breaks pelvis in training crash, Supercross 2025 season ended

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 12, 2025 01:30 PM

BarX Yamaha rider Anthony Bourdon will miss the remainder of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 250 West divisional championship after crashing heavily in training on Tuesday.

“SEASON OVER,” Bourdon posted on Instagram (translated from the original). “There are days when everything goes according to plan... and others where everything changes in a fraction of a second. Big crash yesterday in training, without me being able to do much about it. Dislocated hip, broken pelvis + a lumbar vertebra.

“An operation may be coming. The road to recovery is long, but I am keeping my spirits up and motivated. Thank you very much to the people on site who helped me during this hard day. ... I will come back stronger.”

In the first four rounds of the Western division, Bourdon scored three top-10s and an 11th, placing him seventh in the points standings. His season-best results were a pair of seventh-place finishes, earned in the season-opener at Anaheim, California, and in the Glendale, Arizona, Triple Crown.

Bourdon finished eighth in the 2024 Supercross West division.

