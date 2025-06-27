Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole as Fords dominate qualifying

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano will start on the pole for Saturday night’s Cup race at EchoPark Speedway, as Fords took the top eight spots in the 40-car field.

He claimed the top starting spot with a lap of 178.960 mph. It is Logano’s first pole of the season and 32nd of his Cup career.

For the second Atlanta race in a row, Team Penske and its affiliate, Wood Brothers Racing, grabbed the top four starting positions.

Josh Berry, who drives for the Wood Brothers, will start next to Logano on the front row. Berry posted the same lap time as Logano but Logano got the pole because ties are broken by car owner points. Logano’s car ranks higher than Berry’s car in the owner standings.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney will start third after a lap of 178.937 mph, and teammate Austin Cindric qualified fourth with a lap of 178.626 mph. Ryan Preece, who drives for RFK Racing, qualified fifth at 178.092.

He was followed by teammate Brad Keselowski (177.960 mph), Cole Custer (177.949) and Zane Smith (177.920). Alex Bowman (177.675) will start ninth as the top Chevrolet in qualifying. Pocono winner Chase Briscoe qualified 10th with a lap of 177.635 mph and is the top Toyota.

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:19 p.m. ET on TNT and TruTV