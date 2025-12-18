PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Another week, another less-than stellar performance.
Simms went 9-7. I was 8-8. His lead has moved to three games with three weeks remaining in the regular season, 148-75-1 to 145-78-1.
Against the spread, Simms picked up a game, 7-9 to 6-10. For the year, I’m 120-101-3 and he’s 111-110-3.
Here’s my chance. We disagree on five games straight up, and five games against the spread.
All picks for Week 16 are below.
Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)
It’s another chance for Sam Darnold to show up in a big game. Will he?
Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 24.
Simms’s pick: Seahawks 23, Rams 20.
Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders
It’s T-shirt and hat day for the first team to repeat as NFC East champs since 2004.
Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Commanders 17.
Simms’s pick: Eagles 30, Commanders 20.
Packers at Bears (-1.5)
The Packers will be a different defense without Micah Parsons.
Florio’s pick: Bears 24, Packers 20.
Simms’s pick: Bears 24, Packers 21.
Buccaneers (-3) at Panthers
Did last week’s “F” bomb-fest from Todd Bowles get through to the team? If not, Bowles could be through.
Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 17.
Simms’s pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24.
Bills (-10.5) at Browns
The wind and the cold won’t impact Josh Allen.
Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Browns 20.
Simms’s pick: Bills 20, Browns 9.
Chargers at Cowboys (-2.5)
The Chargers keep finding a way to do just enough to win.
Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Cowboys 20.
Simms’s pick: Chargers 24, Cowboys 20.
Bengals (-4.5) at Dolphins
Will there be a Quinn Ewers bump? Can the Bengals score many/any points? The only thing I know about this one is there won’t be snow on the seats.
Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Bengals 23.
Simms’s pick: Bengals 21, Dolphins 17.
Jets at Saints (-4.5)
The Saints are figuring things out, and Tyler Shough is giving them something to work with for 2026.
Florio’s pick: Saints 27, Jets 17.
Simms’s pick: Saints 23, Jets 13.
Vikings (-3) at Giants
The Vikings are trying to finish 2025 with a bang.
Florio’s pick: Vikings 28, Giants 13.
Simms’s pick: Vikings 27, Giants 17.
Chiefs (-3) at Titans
The Chiefs are in “playing out the string” mode for the first time in a long time.
Florio’s pick: Titans 20, Chiefs 17.
Simms’s pick: Chiefs 16, Titans 10.
Falcons (-3) at Cardinals
The Falcons usually follow a big prime-time win with a letdown.
Florio’s pick: Cardinals 24, Falcons 21.
Simms’s pick: Falcons 27, Cardinals 21.
Jaguars at Broncos (-3)
How did this game end up in the 4:05 p.m. ET regional window?
Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 23.
Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Broncos 24.
Steelers at Lions (-7)
The Lions’ backs are against the wall, while the Steelers can lose the next two and still have the division come down to Week 18 vs. the Ravens.
Florio’s pick: Lions 29, Steelers 21.
Simms’s pick: Lions 34, Steelers 21.
Raiders at Texans (-14.5)
The Texans will have a bit of a letdown but still win easily against the worst team in the league.
Florio’s pick: Texans 34, Raiders 20.
Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Raiders 9.
Patriots at Ravens (-3)
Can the Patriots bounce back from last week’s collapse?
Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 23.
Simms’s pick: Patriots 24, Ravens 20.
49ers (-6.5) at Colts
The Colts have found a way to complete their collapse in style.
Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Colts 20.
Simms’s pick: 49ers 28, Colts 13.