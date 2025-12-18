PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Another week, another less-than stellar performance.

Simms went 9-7. I was 8-8. His lead has moved to three games with three weeks remaining in the regular season, 148-75-1 to 145-78-1.

Against the spread, Simms picked up a game, 7-9 to 6-10. For the year, I’m 120-101-3 and he’s 111-110-3.

Here’s my chance. We disagree on five games straight up, and five games against the spread.

All picks for Week 16 are below.

Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)

It’s another chance for Sam Darnold to show up in a big game. Will he?

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 24.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 23, Rams 20.

Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders

It’s T-shirt and hat day for the first team to repeat as NFC East champs since 2004.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Commanders 17.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 30, Commanders 20.

Packers at Bears (-1.5)

The Packers will be a different defense without Micah Parsons.

Florio’s pick: Bears 24, Packers 20.

Simms’s pick: Bears 24, Packers 21.

Buccaneers (-3) at Panthers

Did last week’s “F” bomb-fest from Todd Bowles get through to the team? If not, Bowles could be through.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 17.

Simms’s pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24.

Bills (-10.5) at Browns

The wind and the cold won’t impact Josh Allen.

Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Browns 20.

Simms’s pick: Bills 20, Browns 9.

Chargers at Cowboys (-2.5)

The Chargers keep finding a way to do just enough to win.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Cowboys 20.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 24, Cowboys 20.

Bengals (-4.5) at Dolphins

Will there be a Quinn Ewers bump? Can the Bengals score many/any points? The only thing I know about this one is there won’t be snow on the seats.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Bengals 23.

Simms’s pick: Bengals 21, Dolphins 17.

Jets at Saints (-4.5)

The Saints are figuring things out, and Tyler Shough is giving them something to work with for 2026.

Florio’s pick: Saints 27, Jets 17.

Simms’s pick: Saints 23, Jets 13.

Vikings (-3) at Giants

The Vikings are trying to finish 2025 with a bang.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 28, Giants 13.

Simms’s pick: Vikings 27, Giants 17.

Chiefs (-3) at Titans

The Chiefs are in “playing out the string” mode for the first time in a long time.

Florio’s pick: Titans 20, Chiefs 17.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 16, Titans 10.

Falcons (-3) at Cardinals

The Falcons usually follow a big prime-time win with a letdown.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 24, Falcons 21.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 27, Cardinals 21.

Jaguars at Broncos (-3)

How did this game end up in the 4:05 p.m. ET regional window?

Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 23.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Broncos 24.

Steelers at Lions (-7)

The Lions’ backs are against the wall, while the Steelers can lose the next two and still have the division come down to Week 18 vs. the Ravens.

Florio’s pick: Lions 29, Steelers 21.

Simms’s pick: Lions 34, Steelers 21.

Raiders at Texans (-14.5)

The Texans will have a bit of a letdown but still win easily against the worst team in the league.

Florio’s pick: Texans 34, Raiders 20.

Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Raiders 9.

Patriots at Ravens (-3)

Can the Patriots bounce back from last week’s collapse?

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Ravens 23.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 24, Ravens 20.

49ers (-6.5) at Colts

The Colts have found a way to complete their collapse in style.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Colts 20.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 28, Colts 13.