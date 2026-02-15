Cardinals hire University of Miami assistant Zac Etheridge

The Cardinals are hiring University of Miami defensive pass game coordinator, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Etheridge will serve as the Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach.

Etheridge, who doubled as the Hurricanes’ defensive backs coach, joined UM a year ago. He is the second assistant that new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has hired from UM, with running backs coach Matt Merritt having left for the same job with the Cardinals.

Etheridge, a safety and team captain on Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, joined the Canes after three years at Auburn and one year at Houston.