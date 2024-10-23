Watch Now
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Lawrence Jackson and Matthew Berry debate whether Marvin Harrison Jr.'s upside outweighs a bad Dolphins matchup on paper before analyzing DeVonta Smith's, Keon Coleman's and Pat Freiermuth's Week 8 outlook.
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
FFHH analyzes the Cooper Kupp trade rumors and Jameis Winston starting for the Browns before deciding their fantasy basketball league's draft order via a duck race.
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
"Keep it Open or Close it Out" starts with the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup, with the FFHH crew in on Jordan Mason but out on Dak Prescott. They then decide whether to start or sit Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Kansas City Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins and the fantasy football impact of the move.
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop the NFL Week 8 bets they're looking at, including a pair of teams to cover their spread and a moneyline play, with lines per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Matthew Berry thinks it could be a good time to sell high on Tank Bigsby, who's about to enter a stretch of negative game scripts with the Jaguars. FFHH is also pumping the brakes on George Pickens, but not Kyle Pitts.
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
FFHH looks at a pair of Packers wide receivers as solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8, before examining Rashod Bateman's outlook and some other WR adds.
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Things have looked better for the Patriots with Drake Maye under center, and Matthew Berry sees him as a "borderline QB1" for Week 8. The FFHH crew looks at him and other top QB and tight end waiver adds.
Making sense of Bucs’ backfield after Monday night
Making sense of Bucs' backfield after Monday night
FFHH give their takeaways from the Monday doubleheader, including Lamar Jackson as the MVP favorite, Mark Andrews' productive game, Tampa Bay's three-man backfield and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s quiet performance.
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH's futures bets
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers provide their favorite NFL futures bets after Week 7.
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
Warren 'too talented' to be so fantasy available
Jaylen Warren could be nearing a leading role in the Steelers' backfield, which makes him a strong waiver wire add for Week 8, along with Alexander Mattison.
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8
Several 49ers pass-catchers are out or in doubt for Week 8, which means Jauan Jennings — who's shined in the spotlight before — and Jacob Cowing are top waiver wire targets. Plus, will Christian McCaffrey return soon?