USA Swimming announces 2025 Golden Goggle Awards nominees

Individual world champions Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Katharine Berkoff and Luca Urlando headline the nominees for USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Awards.

The annual Golden Goggles are largely based on performances at major international meets.

The four nominees for Female Athlete of the Year include Ledecky, who has won the award a record eight times outright, plus shared it with Douglass in 2023.

At this summer’s World Championships, Ledecky won the 800m and 1500m freestyles. In the 800m, she became the first swimmer to win a seventh world title in the same event. In the 1500m, she extended a 15-year win streak in the event.

Walsh won her first two individual long-course world titles in the 50m and 100m butterflies.

Douglass broke her own American record in winning the 200m breaststroke. Berkoff claimed the 50m backstroke for her first individual global title.

The Male Athlete of the Year nominees include Urlando, the lone U.S. man to win individual gold at worlds (200m fly).

Plus individual silver medalists Jack Alexy (100m free), Shaine Casas (200m individual medley) and Luke Hobson (200m free).

The two nominees for Relay Performance of the Year — women’s 4x100m medley and mixed 4x100m free — each broke the world record.

The Golden Goggle Awards show is Sept. 27 in Denver. They were first held in 2004.

Fan voting here is open through Friday.

2025 Golden Goggle Awards Nominees

Female Athlete of the Year

Katharine Berkoff

Kate Douglass

Katie Ledecky

Gretchen Walsh

Male Athlete of the Year

Jack Alexy

Shaine Casas

Luke Hobson

Luca Urlando

Coach of the Year

Bob Bowman

Todd DeSorbo

Anthony Nesty

Fran Crippen Open Water Athlete of the Year

Mariah Denigan

Dylan Gravley

Brinkleigh Hansen

Ivan Puskovitch

Relay Performance of the Year

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay